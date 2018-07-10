CPD officer involved in fatal shooting found not guilty in bar brawl case

It is his 2nd trial is less than a month. This time, embattled Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo faces battery charges for a bar fight last December at a Edison Park Restaurant. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Embattled Chicago Police Officer Robert Rialmo was found not guilty on battery charges for a bar fight last December at a Edison Park Restaurant.

Judge Daniel Gallagher found Rialmo not guilty on two counts of misdemeanor battery after a two day bench trial.

Atmiya Patel and his friend Brandon Stassen say the Rialmo, who was off duty, punched them with a closed fist, knocking the men to the ground. The incident is captured on silent bar surveillance video.

Patel testified the confrontation began when he was looking for his jacket at closing time. He thought Rialmo had it, while Rialmo thought Patel was trying to take his jacket.

"Patel may have thought it was his coat, the problem is, it was Rialmo's. Patel was trying to take it, one has the right to stop someday, force somebody who is trying to take property," said Rialmo's attorney Joel Brodsky.
Patel said Rialmo first shoved him, sending him "flying into the tables and chairs."

As he was trying to stand up and regain his balance, Rialmo hit him again, Patel told the judge.

Right after, Stassen said Rialmo hit him, knocking him unconscious. While both men say the attack was unprovoked and they never threatened Rialmo, Brodsky's claims Patel and Stassen were very intoxicated and they were the aggressors.

"The video you really see it happens fast, but when you slow it down, it's clear Rialmo was justified," Brodsky said.

Just last month, Rialmo faced a lengthy civil trial stemming from lawsuits filed in the officer's fatal shooting of Quintonio LeGrier. Bystander Bettie Jones was also killed. The civil jury in that trial found that Rialmo was justified in his use of force in that incident.

EMBED More News Videos

A judge refused damages in the wrongful death lawsuit of Quintonio LeGrier Wednesday.



The Chicago Police Board has not determined if Rialmo should lose his job. Brodsky previously said that Rialmo would likely lose his job if he was convicted.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trialbatterybarchicago police departmentChicagoEdison Park
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
American tourist killed in Mexico City
CPD officer dies after falling unconscious on duty at Far South Side station
7 CPD sergeants, officers honored for saving women in burning South Shore house
VIDEO: Man harasses woman at Cook County forest preserve, officer under investigation
Mega Millions jackpot is $306 million for Tuesday's drawing
Thailand cave rescue: All 12 boys, soccer coach rescued
McHenry VFW $2M Queen of Hearts drawing to be held Tuesday
Whole Foods announces its Prime Day deal
Show More
Man pleads guilty to attacking mom with hatchet last Mother's Day weekend
10 volunteer firefighters in North Carolina charged with arson
Chicago ranks low on best worst cities for drivers
Baby prehensile-tailed porcupine, first of its kind, born at Brookfield Zoo
More News