A decomposing body was found after a fire in an East Chatham apartment building early Monday morning, Chicago police said.Authorities responded to the fire at around 1:20 a.m. in the 7900-block of South Greenwood Avenue. They found a body in a third floor apartment, Chicago police said.The body is that of a man and is now with the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.Authorities are conducting an investigation of the fire and a death investigation. Officers were seen questioning some of the neighbors inside the large apartment building.Authorities have not said how the person was killed or how long the person was inside the apartment. His identity has not been released.