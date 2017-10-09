Decomposing body found after fire in East Chatham apartment building

Authorities investigate after a body was found following a fire in an East Chatham apartment building Monday. (Network Video Productions)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
A decomposing body was found after a fire in an East Chatham apartment building early Monday morning, Chicago police said.

Authorities responded to the fire at around 1:20 a.m. in the 7900-block of South Greenwood Avenue. They found a body in a third floor apartment, Chicago police said.

The body is that of a man and is now with the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Authorities are conducting an investigation of the fire and a death investigation. Officers were seen questioning some of the neighbors inside the large apartment building.

Authorities have not said how the person was killed or how long the person was inside the apartment. His identity has not been released.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
apartment firechicago fire departmentdeath investigationChicagoChatham
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
U of C professor wins Nobel prize in economics
Heightened security in place as Cubs return for Game 3 of NLDS
5 dead, 29 hurt in Chicago weekend gun violence
American Galen Rupp wins Chicago Marathon
Missing kid left near coyote-infested alley as punishment
Newborn baby's death ruled homicide, medical examiner says
Pence leaves NFL game early over anthem protest
White House releases long list of demands for DACA fix
Show More
Harvey Weinstein ousted from Weinstein Co.
Man charged after woman loses 3 fingers in Antioch fireworks accident
Harvey victims get wedding of their dreams for free
Playtex recalls kids bowls, plates over choking hazard
More News
Photos
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
More Photos