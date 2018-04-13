Dog dies, elderly woman injured in Rolling Meadows house fire

A fire broke out early Friday in a home in the 3700-block of Meadow Drive in Rolling Meadows. (WLS)

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill. (WLS) --
A dog died and an elderly woman was injured early Friday in a Rolling Meadows house fire.

The 90-year-old woman was transported in critical condition to Lutheran General Hospital, and then transferred to Loyola Medical Center Maywood. Her 45-year-old son also lived in the house and was not injured.

At about 4:45 a.m., firefighters responded to the house in the 3700-block of Meadow Drive to find flames coming from the front windows, said Fire Chief Terry Valentino.

Both the woman and son were in the front yard when firefighters arrived. The woman had burns on her body, Valentino said.

A woman coughing called 911, but was then disconnected. A neighbor then called to report the fire.

The cause of the fire was immediately not known.

The Illinois State Fire Marshal's office is investigating.
