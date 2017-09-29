I-TEAM

Driver in fatal I-80 truck crash has previous convictions

EMBED </>More Videos

The I-Team learned new details Friday night on the truck driver charged in that deadly I-80 accident on Wednesday morning. (WLS)

An ABC7 I-Team Investigation
By and Barb Markoff, Christine Tressel, Ross Weidner
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The I-Team learned new details Friday night on the truck driver charged in that deadly I-80 accident on Wednesday morning. Two FedEx drivers were killed when they were hit from behind.

Douglas Norfleet, 48, is the only survivor of the terrible accident. Norfleet was also hurt in the crash. He's facing speed and erratic driving charges after veering into the FedEx trucks. Now the I-Team has learned that he was previously convicted of very similar charges.

The Chicago trucker was driving for West Side Transport at the time, a company headquartered in Iowa-also with a truck yard in the south suburbs.

Just before sunrise on Wednesday, state police investigators say Norfleet plowed his semi into the two FedEx trucks that had pulled over to the side of the interstate.

One FedEx vehicle, a double trailer, apparently had a mechanical problem and the second truck had arrived to help. Both of those drivers were killed. Norfleet suffering serious injuries according to police.

Nortfleet was charged with improper lane usage and failure to reduce speed in the I-80 crash.

The I-Team late Friday obtained Norfleet's official driving record that reveals a 2013 conviction for speeding in DuPage County and a 2015 conviction for erratic lane changes in Michigan.

All three trucks burst into flames on impact. The fireball killed both FedEx drivers. The only survivor is now also the only person cited in the crash. Sole survivor Douglas Norfleet tonight in the burn unit at Loyola Medical Center in Maywood. I-80 was closed down for more than ten hours when this happened--first for emergency responders and to put out the fires-then, so state police teams could reconstruct the accident.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
traffic fatalitiesI-TeamChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
I-TEAM
I-Team: Poisonous Homes
The Daughter Trade
The Daughter Trade: Episodes 1-4
Nationwide ICE busts target 'sanctuaries,' including Chicago
More I-Team
Top Stories
2 killed, including pregnant woman, in Fernwood shooting
Transgender teen's eyes gouged, genitals stabbed, authorities say
Tom Price resigns as Secretary of Health and Human Services
CPD officer disciplined, reassigned after posing with American flag
Slender Man stabbing: Wisconsin girl reaches plea deal, will avoid prison time
Rauner signing abortion bill could impact next year's election
DACA renewal deadline nears, Chicago area help available
Arrest made in mother's buttocks implant death at apartment
Show More
National tree company to pay record fine for immigration practices
Dance team's moves 'too sexy' for school, parents say
Mom faces possible jail time for not vaccinating son
Woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview, police say
Top Stories on ABC7Chicago
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
Newly uncovered film clip shows construction of State Street subway
Woman sexually assaulted in Lakeview, police say
ABC7 AccuWeather Forecast
More Video