Earthquake strikes near Cabazon, about 20 miles NW of Palm Springs, USGS says

A preliminary-magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck about six miles south-southeast of Mt. San Gorgonio on Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. (KABC)

CABAZON, Calif. --
A magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck about 6 miles south-southeast of Mt. San Gorgonio on Tuesday morning, awakening residents across the Inland Empire without causing any major damage.

The quake occurred at 4:49 a.m. at a depth of 8 miles, the U.S Geological Survey said. Its epicenter was located in Riverside County, 6.8 miles north of Cabazon and 20 miles northwest of Palm Springs.

The magnitude was initially measured at 4.6 before being revised downward.

Residents reported feeling the temblor in San Bernardino, Banning, Lake Elsinore and Colton -- as well as such far-flung areas as Woodland Hills and Laguna Niguel.

At least 27 aftershocks followed, the largest of which was a 3.2, the USGS said. The magnitude of the smaller quakes ranged from .5 to 2.2.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Renowned seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones said she slept through the earthquake, which was reportedly felt by more than 7,000 people throughout the region.

"Historically, the area around Mt. San Gorgonio is the only part of southern San Andreas fault that produces smaller quakes," Jones said on Twitter. "But the main San Andreas is not clearly defined here. At the surface, it disappears, covered by the Banning thrust fault."

