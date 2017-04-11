EDUCATION

Northeastern Illinois University cancels classes Tuesday; students, faculty to protest

CHICAGO (WLS) --
There's no class Tuesday for students at Northeastern Illinois University.

The closure is part of furloughs ordered as the school deals with a major budget shortfall due to the state budget crisis. Other furlough dates are scheduled for Wednesday and May 1.

NEIU operations will be shut down at all five Chicago-area locations on those three days. A similar closure took place over the university's spring break.

NEIU students and faculty members plan join State Sen. Daniel Biss and Ald. Ameya Pawar for a protest Tuesday morning. They plan to speak out against Governor Rauner and the lack of a state budget. Biss and Pawar both plan to run for Illinois governor in the next race.
