CHICAGO (WLS) --There's no class Tuesday for students at Northeastern Illinois University.
The closure is part of furloughs ordered as the school deals with a major budget shortfall due to the state budget crisis. Other furlough dates are scheduled for Wednesday and May 1.
NEIU operations will be shut down at all five Chicago-area locations on those three days. A similar closure took place over the university's spring break.
NEIU students and faculty members plan join State Sen. Daniel Biss and Ald. Ameya Pawar for a protest Tuesday morning. They plan to speak out against Governor Rauner and the lack of a state budget. Biss and Pawar both plan to run for Illinois governor in the next race.