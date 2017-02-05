Newsviews: One Million Degrees helping low-income community college students

CHICAGO (WLS) --Working, caring for family members and going to college full time, it's a lot to juggle. But that's the reality for many community college students.
The Chicago non-profit One Million Degrees tries to help.
Each year the organization provides tutoring, mentoring, professional development and financial assistance to hundreds of low-income, highly motivated students.
Talking about this one of a kind program are Paige Ponder, the CEO of One Million Degrees and Olivia Cruz, an alum of the program.
For more information, visit www.onemilliondegrees.org.
