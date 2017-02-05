NEWSVIEWS

Newsviews: One Million Degrees helping low-income community college students

Working, caring for family members and going to college full time, it's a lot to juggle. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Working, caring for family members and going to college full time, it's a lot to juggle. But that's the reality for many community college students.

The Chicago non-profit One Million Degrees tries to help.

Each year the organization provides tutoring, mentoring, professional development and financial assistance to hundreds of low-income, highly motivated students.

Talking about this one of a kind program are Paige Ponder, the CEO of One Million Degrees and Olivia Cruz, an alum of the program.

For more information, visit www.onemilliondegrees.org.

