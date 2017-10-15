Elderly woman sexually assaulted in Lansing during robbery, police say

An elderly woman was sexually assaulted early Sunday by a man who demanded cash and took jewelry from her south suburban home, police said.The description of the man matches a suspect in another robbery a block away in Lansing three days earlier.At 10:30 a.m., police responded to a home in the 171st-block of Greenbay Avenue where the elderly woman told police that she was approached by a man as she was pulled into her attached garage from the alley. The suspect demanded money and then took her into the residence where he took jewelry and sexually assaulted her, police said.The man fled on foot and police could not locate the man.In another incident at about 10 a.m. Thursday, a man who matched the description of the suspect approached an elderly man who lived in the 171st-block of Lorenz Avenue - just a block away from Greenbay Avenue.The elderly man told police that the suspect approached him as he was coming home and exiting his garage. The suspect demanded the elderly man's phone and money, then walked the man inside his home for additional money. Police were not able to locate this suspect either.The male suspect in both incidents is described as being in his 30s with short hair, about 5-feet-9-inches tall, medium build and wearing dark clothing.Anyone with information or has a video surveillance camera in this area is asked to call Lansing Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division at (708) 895-7150.