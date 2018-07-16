15th Annual Silver Room Block Party to be held in Hyde Park

One of the most highly anticipated parties in Chicago this summer is the Silver Room Block Party. In its 15th year, the event will be held on Saturday in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood.
Founder Eric Williams chatted about how the block party got its start and what's in store for people of all ages at this year's event.
For more about the Silver Room Block Party, visit: https://www.silverroomblockparty.com/aboutthevent/
