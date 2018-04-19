190 North - April 22, 2018

ABC7 brings you another '190 North' special... we're Chicago's longest-running lifestyles and entertainment show! On this episode...there's lots new on the Chicago food scene... from a sleek Euro-style spot in River North to -sushi-, done lickety-split.. and a former Cub's -first- sports bar. Also... check out a couple creative 'shelters' that are the 'cat's meow'... and go behind-the-scenes of a real 'retro' show that has made its way to the Chicago stage!If you want to feel like you've been transported to Paris for the night... Lots of Chicago 'foodies' are booking a table at a posh new restaurant in River North!! Marchesa comes from restaurant team Kathryn Sullivan Alvera and Jason Clark. Marchesa features continental cuisine from France, Italy and Spain and it even features a cozy subterranean wine/Champagne 'cave'.Marchesa535 N Wells StChicago312-527-9535Ron Coomer played Major League Baseball with 4 different teams, including the Chicago Cubs and he is currently a Cubs Radio Broadcaster...but now, this Lockport native has 'returned to his roots' to open up a sports bar and restaurant with his childhood friends! Dionne Miller makes her debut on 190 North as she catches up with 'Coom' at his trendy new spot in the Southern Suburbs. Coomer describes the cuisine as upscale bar food...some of the standouts are Coom's Short Rib Nachos, artisan pizza and huge burgers!Coom's Corner Sports Grill1225 East 9th StLockport, IL(815) 838-4420Plenty of people head off to work each day in a sea of cubicles.... But a couple of Chicago companies are making their workplaces some of the coolest places around! From a gorgeous rooftop deck, game room complete with foosball and ping pong... to in-house yoga and meditation classes...even beer on-tap...going to work isn't 'business as usual' at all...at these two Chicago offices!!!Centro11 East MadisonChicagoMotorola Mobility222 West Merchandise Mart PlazaChicagoIts so easy to 'get your hands on' some really tasty sushi these days... because the Windy City now has a couple new 'Rotary' Sushi restaurants! In Japan, they call them 'sushi go rounds' and now Chicago has these fun places, where you grab your favorite sushi roll... as it rolls on by on a conveyor belt!Sushi + Rotary Sushi Bar3219 N. BroadwayChicago(872) 802-0980Wabi Sabi Rotary4521 N. Sheridan RdChicago(773) 561-9000For all you cat lovers out there, Chicago boasts a couple cool new hangouts for you and lots of feline friends! Both are kitty shelters at their core with plenty of adoptable cats and kittens to mingle with...and at Windy Kitty Cat Café, guests can order in coffee and treats from the neighboring eatery. At The Catcade, you can play free arcade games while you visit with some new furry friends, looking for a 'forever home'!Windy Kitty Cat Café1746 W. North AveChicagoThe Catcade1235 W. BelmontChicagoDoris Day and Rock Hudson 'ruled' the silver screen, the kids grooved to new-fangled Rock and Roll...and housewives worked to 'whip up' the perfect casserole.. the era is the 50's! Currently bringing that classic era 'back to life' is a new musical comedy making its debut right now in Chicago. It's called 'A Taste of Things to Come'!!! Catch this 'saucy' musical...about a group of four North Shore housewives who set out to win a Betty Crocker cooking contest...now through April 29th at the Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower place.For tickets:Travelers looking for a trendy and -unique- place to stay in the Windy City may wanna shy away from the typical downtown lodging options...and 'check into' the new Publishing House Bed and Breakfast. It opened its doors last summer in the West Loop neighborhood. The century-old building was home to the Free Methodist Press, but now, Innkeepers Shawn Uldridge and Kimberly Lowery have lovingly re-imagined this 18-thousand square foot space...as a sleek and comfortable boutique-style B and B...with 11 en-suite guest rooms. This trendy place to 'rest your head' even boasts a salon in the building...and for great comfort food and a cocktail in an intimate space, just head to their subterranean spot...called the Press RoomThe Publishing House Bed and Breakfast108 N May St, Chicago(312) 554-5857Solo SalonThe Press Room