Cubs clue stumps 'Jeopardy!' College Championship contestants

It appears there weren't any Cubs fans among the contestants on Thursday's episode of 'Jeopardy!' (WLS)

It appears there weren't any Cubs fans among the co-ed contestants on Thursday's episode of "Jeopardy!" College Championship.

A clue worth $1,000 in the "Athletes" category read: "This young Cubs third baseman capped off a 2016 MVP season with 2 World Series home runs."

Corey Schmalzle, a senior at LeHigh University, incorrectly guessed: "Who is Zobrist?"

No other contestants buzzed in. The correct answer was, of course, "Who is Kris Bryant?"
Jeopardy! airs on ABC7 weekdays at 3:30 p.m.
