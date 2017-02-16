It appears there weren't any Cubs fans among the co-ed contestants on Thursday's episode of "Jeopardy!" College Championship.A clue worth $1,000 in the "Athletes" category read: "This young Cubs third baseman capped off a 2016 MVP season with 2 World Series home runs."Corey Schmalzle, a senior at LeHigh University, incorrectly guessed: "Who is Zobrist?"No other contestants buzzed in. The correct answer was, of course, "Who is Kris Bryant?"