It appears there weren't any Cubs fans among the co-ed contestants on Thursday's episode of "Jeopardy!" College Championship.
A clue worth $1,000 in the "Athletes" category read: "This young Cubs third baseman capped off a 2016 MVP season with 2 World Series home runs."
Corey Schmalzle, a senior at LeHigh University, incorrectly guessed: "Who is Zobrist?"
No other contestants buzzed in. The correct answer was, of course, "Who is Kris Bryant?"
Jeopardy! airs on ABC7 weekdays at 3:30 p.m.
