Don Rickles dead at 90

Don Rickles accepts the legend award at the TV Land Awards on Sunday April 19, 2009 in Universal City, Calif. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)

Comedian Don Rickles has died at age 90.

Paul Shefrin, his longtime publicist and friend, said Rickles died Thursday of kidney failure at his Los Angeles home.

For more than half a century, "Mr. Warmth" headlined casinos and nightclubs from Las Vegas to Atlantic City. N.J., and appeared often on late-night TV talk shows.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
