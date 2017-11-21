OH MY DISNEY

Everything you need to know about Disney-Pixar's 'Coco'

Crystal Nguyen for Oh My Disney
The moment you've been waiting for is almost here! You've seen the "Coco" trailers multiple times and probably stared in fascination at the stunning animation. You're ready to fall in love with the characters and the process of it all. We definitely did, and that's why we had to find out everything there is to know about "Coco" by talking to the filmmakers, artists, and special effects experts at Pixar Animation Studios:


The anticipation is real, and we've never been more ready. It won't be long until you're finally nestled in a theater seat on Nov. 22, joining Miguel and friends in an unforgettable journey to the Land of the Dead!

SEE ALSO: How they achieved that phenomenal lighting in 'Coco'

Editor's Note: The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Pixar and this station.
