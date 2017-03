Navy Pier will debut its latest feature Thursday night: illuminated seesaws.It's part of the "Impulse" public art program. The large seesaws have special LED lighting, and music that are activated by the motion.The illumination and sounds are ever changing, depending on the rhythm of the seesaw.There are 15 and kids and grownups alike are welcome to use them through May 21. You can ride them starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.