ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Kartemquin Films' 'Abacus,' 'Edith & Eddie' hope for Oscar nominations

EMBED </>More Videos

Kartemquin Films is a shining star in Chicago's arts community and it could be up for two Oscars when nominations are revealed next Tuesday. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Kartemquin Films is a shining star in Chicago's arts community and it could be up for two Oscars when nominations are revealed next Tuesday.

ABC 7's Janet Davies talked to the director who's a creative force behind this cinematic power house.

"Abacus" was the only bank in the country that faced criminal charges after the mortgage crisis of 2008. The feds considered the business founded by immigrants in New York's Chinatown "small enough to jail." But the family fought to defend its reputation and integrity.

It's from Kartemquin superstar director Steve James, who gave us the acclaimed "Hoop Dreams" and "Life Itself." "Abacus" is on the list of documentaries that may get an Oscar nomination, but Steve's not jumping the gun.

"If I was an expert on all this I probably would have been nominated by now, we did get nominated for 'Hoop Dreams' for editing," said director Steve James. "Several years ago 'Life Itself' was on the short list to be nominated, virtually everybody said it was a lock to be nominated and it wasn't."

Kartemquin's "Edith & Eddie" could make the cut in the Oscar documentary short subject category.

It's about an interracial couple that wed in their mid-90's. Their love story triggered an ugly family guardianship battle, shattering the lives of the newlyweds.

"'Edith & Eddie' I actually believe has a real shot to get nominated. It's a really powerful film very moving and infuriating film about elder care," said James.

Cher was so moved by their plight, she became an executive producer of the film and a secret weapon.

"Star power absolutely, we need star power on Abacus. Is it too late? I think it's too late!" said James.

Kartemquin will debut two films at the Sundance Film Festival that kicks off Thursday. The students at Oak Park and River Forest High School are the stars of one of those features, which Janet will us about in an upcoming report.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentOscarsmoviebankssenior citizens
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Documentary focuses on only bank prosecuted in 2008 financial crisis
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Fire and Fury' to be developed as TV series
5-time Grammy winner Lalah Hathaway performs
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
franklyHANK: 'On Your Feet!,' Justin Timberlake, & TV's $20M Woman
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Man killed in I-80 crash identified
Rauner plans to air entire Blagojevich-Pritzker wiretap
Teen fatally shot during court appearance
American offers free beer, wine on flights between NY, Chicago
Federal government shutdown: Chicago and Illinois
Wrongly convicted man freed after 21 years in prison
Man pleads guilty in 1985 Glen Ellyn murder of teen girl
Meteorite pieces found by hunters in Michigan
Show More
Amazon HQ2: Chicago among top 20 cities for 2nd HQ
Archdiocese of Chicago to close 5 Catholic schools
Couple faces up to 94 years to life in torture of 13 kids
Indiana continues to restrict cold beer sales
Police: Daughter stabs mother in Wilmette
More News
Top Video
Meteorite pieces found by hunters in Michigan
Amazon HQ2: Chicago among top 20 cities for 2nd HQ
Mother McAuley student returns home a world champion hockey player
2nd case of possible measles exposure at O'Hare
More Video