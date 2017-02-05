ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

PHOTOS: Lady Gaga rocks the Super Bowl LI halftime show

<div class="meta image-caption"><div class="origin-logo origin-image none"><span>none</span></div><span class="caption-text">Singer Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, in Houston (Matt Slocum&#47;AP)</span></div>
Pop superstar Lady Gaga shined bright during her halftime performance at Super Bowl LI in Houston.

She began her performance by singing "God Bless America" near the roof of NRG Stadium in Houston.

Gaga then jumped off the roof and was lowered down to the stage. She went through a medley of her top hits including "Poker Face," "Born This Way," "Just Dance" and "Million Reasons."

She finished off her performance with a high-energy rendition of "Bad Romance."
Related Topics:
entertainmentsportsSuper Bowl 51lady gagafootballmusic
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
PHOTOS: Super Bowl 51's spirited start not without controversy
'Worlds Apart' Screening with Director at Chicago theater
Kicking off your Super Bowl party
Roz Varon's Weekender Report
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Court denies Trump request to immediately restore travel ban
Woman, 58, found dead in Wheaton; person of interest held
Veteran fighting deportation after 2 tours in Afghanistan
Retired Chicago cop accused of killing wife in Spring Grove
Man charged in murder of Queens, NY, jogger
Vigil held for South Elgin boy, 12, allegedly beaten by classmate
2 teens remembered a year after their murder in Gary
Show More
Heather Mack apparently confesses in YouTube videos to mother's murder
Top 13 meal deals for Super Bowl 51
For Trump foes, Democratic gains may remain elusive in 2018
Hundreds of pizzas from Pizzeria Uno sent to troops overseas for Super Bowl
Police investigate possible shooting on Eisenhower Expressway
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Winter fun around the world
Willis Tower to get $500 million renovation
1967 blizzard: Nearly 2 ft. of snow falls on Chicago
Bloomingdale police officer killed in crash remembered as 'shining star'
More Photos