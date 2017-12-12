"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is introducing a new character - someone who shakes things up while looking a bit unconventional in a purple sort of way.There's a new boss in Star Wars and she's kicking butt and taking names. Actress Laura Dern was tapped by "The Last Jedi" director for Vice Admiral Holdo as the anti- General Leia. And she's the one to get the Resistance back on track."I don't know how I got so lucky. He had a specific idea for the character and having seen it last night for the first time, I now understand it," Dern said.She's a character not exactly to be trusted especially by one X-wing fighter pilot. Mixing it up on screen with Dern will be Oscar Isaac returning as Poe."I'd say just more intricate, deeper and more subversive than I expected," Isaac said of the script."We have several new female characters as well and the strength and the power seen in them is gorgeous," Dern said. "I feel particularly privileged at this time to be part of a film and franchise that care deeply about representing what the universe actually looks like.""I think she's the sexiest character in Star Wars, by far, with the Porg a close second," Isaac said.Back on earth, Dern offered a Chicago shoutout!"Home of Bruce Dern, the amazing years of Eddie Vetter, the Chicago Cubs, the greatest architecture ever, the most fun downtown. I love Chicago! My God, it's the best!" she said.Yes, better than the "Unknown Regions."