ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Laura Dern plays new character in 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

EMBED </>More Videos

Actress Laura Dern was tapped by "The Last Jedi" director for Vice Admiral Holdo as the anti-General Leia. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
"Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is introducing a new character - someone who shakes things up while looking a bit unconventional in a purple sort of way.

There's a new boss in Star Wars and she's kicking butt and taking names. Actress Laura Dern was tapped by "The Last Jedi" director for Vice Admiral Holdo as the anti- General Leia. And she's the one to get the Resistance back on track.

"I don't know how I got so lucky. He had a specific idea for the character and having seen it last night for the first time, I now understand it," Dern said.

She's a character not exactly to be trusted especially by one X-wing fighter pilot. Mixing it up on screen with Dern will be Oscar Isaac returning as Poe.

"I'd say just more intricate, deeper and more subversive than I expected," Isaac said of the script.

"We have several new female characters as well and the strength and the power seen in them is gorgeous," Dern said. "I feel particularly privileged at this time to be part of a film and franchise that care deeply about representing what the universe actually looks like."

"I think she's the sexiest character in Star Wars, by far, with the Porg a close second," Isaac said.

Back on earth, Dern offered a Chicago shoutout!

"Home of Bruce Dern, the amazing years of Eddie Vetter, the Chicago Cubs, the greatest architecture ever, the most fun downtown. I love Chicago! My God, it's the best!" she said.

Yes, better than the "Unknown Regions."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmentstar warsmovie
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
5 Reasons Frank Sinatra is timeless
Promotions, Sweepstakes, Rules
'Wicked' returns to Chicago, performances run until Jan. 21, 2018
Baby Billy makes 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' debut
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
PHOTOS: North Side nail salons robbed at gunpoint
Oak Park 7-Eleven clerk shoots robbery suspect
Longtime Downers Grove North teacher named in sex abuse case
Criticism arises against bullied child's mother after viral video
Police say woman lived with husband's body parts for 6 months
Chicago man charged with three Oak Park carjackings
Chicago endures coldest weather so far this season
Hundreds of thousands of IL children vulnerable if health insurance program remains unfunded
Show More
2 suspects in custody after Batavia bank robbery
Emanuel calls Chicago a 'Trump-free zone'
WATCH: Chicago cop grooves to subway performance
Girl, 9, credited with saving siblings, mom in Robbins fire
Indiana couple loses 400 pounds in 2 years
More News
Top Video
ABC7 Eyewitness News Digest
WATCH: Chicago cop grooves to subway performance
Girl, 9, credited with saving siblings, mom in Robbins fire
Attack ads from Rauner, Berrios heat up
More Video