MICHAEL JACKSON

Michael Jackson fans gather for tribute on 9th anniversary of his death

EMBED </>More Videos

Michael Jackson fans gathered at Daley Plaza on Monday for a tribute to the music legend on the 9th anniversary of his death. (WLS)

Mallory Gillikin Connor
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Nearly a decade after his death, the King of Pop's memory is still bringing people together.

Michael Jackson fans gathered at Daley Plaza on Monday for a tribute to the music legend on the 9th anniversary of his death.

Jackson impersonator Rico Hampton entertained the lunchtime crowd as he performed a number of Jackson's chart-topping hits, including "Bad," "Dirty Diana" and "Man in the Mirror."

He said a similar performance at Daley Plaza is planned later this summer on August 29, which would have been Jackson's 60th birthday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentmichael jacksonfree concertfamous deathsdancesingingChicagoLoop
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MICHAEL JACKSON
Joe Jackson in declining health, family says
Michael Jackson's personal photographer reveals his favorite moments
Michael Jackson episode pulled after backlash over white actor
Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson is not going over well
More michael jackson
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
"Happy Place" pop-up exhibit opening near Goose Island
'Pawn Stars' Richard Harrison dead at 77
Heather Locklear arrested for alleged battery on officer
Summer family fun with Raging Waves and Bubba the Alligator
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Woman killed in apparent Orland Park murder-suicide ID'd
Cook County seniors must re-apply for property tax exemptions
Asylum seeker from Brazil sues government to reunite with son held in Chicago
'I miss his smile': Quintonio LeGrier's mother testifies in civil trial
Lifeguards save 6-year-old boy at Bartlett swimming pool
CPD K-9 helps find $10M in marijuana, THC products
Man released from prison after conviction tied to corrupt Chicago cops
Retiring Rep. Luis Gutierrez plans Chicago-to-Puerto Rico move
Show More
Oswego High School softball coach killed in Kendall County hit-and-run
US OKs marijuana-based prescription drug for seizures
Reporters get first look inside child migrant tent city
Justice for Junior: Teen fatally stabbed in case of mistaken identity, police say
More News