Michael Jackson fans gather for tribute on 9th anniversary of his death

Nearly a decade after his death, the King of Pop's memory is still bringing people together.Michael Jackson fans gathered at Daley Plaza on Monday for a tribute to the music legend on the 9th anniversary of his death.Jackson impersonator Rico Hampton entertained the lunchtime crowd as he performed a number of Jackson's chart-topping hits, including "Bad," "Dirty Diana" and "Man in the Mirror."He said a similar performance at Daley Plaza is planned later this summer on August 29, which would have been Jackson's 60th birthday.