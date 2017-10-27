ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Michael Shannon in Chicago for debut of 'The Shape of Water'

Actor Michael Shannon launched his career with local theatre companies, and always comes home to Chicago to perform. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Actor Michael Shannon launched his career with local theatre companies, and always comes home to Chicago to perform. This time, Shannon was in Chicago to debut his latest movie Friday, just honored at the Chicago Film Festival.

In "The Shape of Water," Shannon is a heartless villain in a supernatural fairy tale set during the Cold War. The movie is from master storyteller, Guillermo del Toro. Shannon's role in the film was created just for him.

"We had lunch and he told me he was writing this part with me in mind and that's all I needed to hear, I was there," said Shannon.

Michael Stuhlbarg also co-stars in the movie. Both have worked together before on "Boardwalk Empire."

"We were in one scene together in four seasons, but we never even spoke to each other," said Stuhlbarg.

Twenty-five years ago, Shannon co-founded Old Town's A Red Orchid Theatre. No matter how much Hollywood calls, Shannon still works in the tiny space.

"I'm going to clean the bathrooms, take the garbage out, make some programs, clean the fax machine and then I'm going to direct a play called 'Traitor,' it's going to open in January," said Shannon.

Shannon has four films coming out in the next few months, and although he usually portrays complicated and menacing men, this one is a comedy called "Pottersville," in which he is mistaken as Big Foot.
