Due to coverage of the game between the Chicago Cubs and the San Diego Padres, some ABC 7 programs will be broadcast at different times on Saturday.The game is being played Saturday night at 9:00 on ABC 7.5 p.m. ABC 7 Eyewitness News5:30 p.m. World News Tonight6 p.m. Jeopardy6:30 p.m.: Wheel of Fortune7 p.m. America's Funniest Home Videos8 p.m.: ABC 7 Eyewitness News9 p.m. Chicago Cubs vs San Diego Padres