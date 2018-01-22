Sarah Paulson appears at Steppenwolf's Women in the Arts luncheon

Actress Sarah Paulson was in Chicago Monday as the special guest at Steppenwolf Theatre's Women in the Arts luncheon, a benefit in part for the theater's young adult program.Paulson is the perfect Steppenwolf honoree; the in-demand stage, screen and television actress loves complex roles and fearlessly inhabits her characters."I think the truth of the matter is I've been in a lot of movies with Steppenwolf members, because Steppenwolf members are some of the greatest actors in the world," Paulson said.Paulson made television history in 2016 when she won all five major television acting awards for her portrayal of prosecutor Marcia Clark in "The People vs. OJ Simpson." She plays wife to Tom Hanks's Ben Bradlee in "The Post." She said it was her dream come true to be in the movie, which was directed by Steven Spielberg.Steppenwolf ensemble member, co-star in "The Post" and Paulson's one-time fiance Tracy Letts led the onstage chat.