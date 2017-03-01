Hey Fool! I will be on Dancing With The Stars (DWTS)! I am honored to have two-time champion Kym Johnson as my partner... — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017

But if we don't win, what a Pity! It won't be because I didn't try hard! Oh no..., 'cause I'm gonna bring it everyday Fool! — Mr. T (@MrT) March 1, 2017

The full cast of season 24 ofincludes gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles andstar Mr. T,announced Wednesday.Here's the full list of celebrities dancing this season with their pro partners:Nancy Ann Kerrigan will be dancing with Artem ChigvintsevChris Kattan will be dancing with Witney CarsonBonner Bolton will be dancing with Sharna BurgessCharo will be dancing with Keo MotsepeRashad Jennings will be dancing with Emma SlaterHeather Morris will be dancing with Maksim ChmerkovskiyDavid Ross will be dancing with Lindsay ArnoldErika Jayne will be dancing with Gleb SavchenkoMr. T will be dancing with Kym JohnsonNormani Kordei will be dancing with Val ChmerkovskiySimone Biles will be dancing with Sasha FarberNick Viall will be dancing with Peta MurgatroydImmediately after being announced, Mr. T was already tweeting his excitement, complete with allusions to his signature catchphrase.