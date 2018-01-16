Tiffany Haddish's viral story nabs her a Groupon gig

Going viral has landed actress Tiffany Haddish a new gig.When Haddish appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" in July to promote her film "Girls Trip," she cracked him up with her story about taking the film's costar, Jada Pinkett Smitth, and her husband Will Smith on a Louisiana swamp tour using a Groupon.Fans loved it too and the video quickly went viral, catching the attention of Chicago-based Groupon.Jon Wild, Groupon's head of marketing for North America, told People magazine that the "Jimmy Kimmel link went through the entire company very quickly."Now Haddish has a deal with Groupon that includes her appearing in the company's upcoming Super Bowl ad."We talked about involving her in our business more and as we got to know her, her purchases and the type of customer she is, we wanted to find her the stage that is appropriate and here we are talking about her in the context of the Super Bowl," Wild said.The ad was shot in December, Wild said, and Haddish ended up improvising a great deal based on her extensive Groupon knowledge."She knows our product better than a lot of Groupon employees, it was incredible," Wild said. "She could name what she'd done, the experience she had and how much she'd saved."The company was so impressed that they hooked her up with their employee app and put some Groupon bucks on her account for her use.Now there's even a Groupon page of Haddish-curated goods and services for customers."She's taken a very specific interest in selecting goods and services to go in her collection," Wild said. "She knows our product, back to front. We see this as a partnership beyond the Super Bowl. My expectation is that we want to continue to have a long relationship with Tiffany."Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.