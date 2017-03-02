World's largest touring tent set up outside Soldier Field

CHICAGO (WLS) --The world's largest touring tent will go up Thursday outside Soldier Field.
Cavalia posted on YouTube time lapse video of what it looked like as the tent that's 10 stories high went up in California.
The tent takes 80 people to set up. It's the same size as the Chicago Bears football field.
This is where the "Odysseo" performances will take place next month. The show features 65 horses and dozens of acrobats, dancers and musicians.
It's the largest touring production in the world. Shows begin April 1. For more information, visit cavalia.com.