Excessive heat alerts and cooling centers

The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued an Excessive Heat Warning, which is in effect from 11 a.m. CDT Friday until 7 p.m. CDT Saturday.for Friday and Saturday for areas to our south and west. Counties shaded in pink on map below.for Friday and Saturday still in place for Cook County and areas north and east. Counties shaded in dark red.The reason Cook County is not in the WARNING area is because it is possible an outflow boundary from dying storms Thursday night coming across Lake Michigan could briefly shift winds off the lake Friday morning and limit heating for a few hours. It will still be very hot even at the lake front, but the heat index values may not get up to 105+ for very long at the lakefront on Friday.Near Record Highs Friday and Saturday. We have decent chance of tying the record high of 99 for Chicago on Saturday.means that a prolonged period of high temperatures is expected. The combination of high temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and neighbors. Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside. When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.