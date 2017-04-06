FAMILY & PARENTING

Dad's post praising wife for 'co-sleeping' goes viral

A Yukon, Oklahoma father shared this touching photo of his wife, Alora, sleeping with their two young children in bed. (David Brinkley/Facebook )

A father's Facebook post praising his wife for sharing their bed with their children is going viral.

David Brinkley shared a touching photo of his wife, Alora, sleeping with their two young children in bed. After hearing that some fathers don't support the practice known as "co-sleeping," David felt he had to "set the record straight."

Brinkley wrote: "I do NOT hate any part of what makes my wife the mother that she is. I would NEVER degrade or disregard anything that she feels like doing for my children. Do I have to squeeze into a small corner of the bed sometimes? Yeah? But my God how beautiful does she look holding my children? Making them feel loved and safe?"

The Yukon, Oklahoma father went on to explain that there is only a small window of time that his children will want to sleep with their parents. And after that, he and his wife will have the bed to themselves for the rest of their lives.

"I just want to say that I am proud of the decisions my wife makes as a mom and I support every single one of them. I would never want to rob her of this time she has or these seasons that are in reality too short to not enjoy," he wrote. "Please respect your wives as mothers."

As of Thursday, Brinkley's post has been shared more than 340,000 times. You can read his full post below.

Related Topics:
familyfamilyparentingsleepchildrenviralu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FAMILY & PARENTING
5-year-old has a Costco-themed birthday party
Safety group highlights recalls of children's products
Toddler's response to doll choice questioning is perfect
Pillow Talk: Telephone proposal
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Loop streets close due to falling debris
Get paid $16K to lie in bed and do nothing
Portillo's pumps out chocolate cakes for 54th anniversary
Young girl found naked, living with monkeys
US hints at military action to retaliate against Assad
Dog named Kitty honored for life-changing work
Mock IED found in suitcase in Toronto, man charged
Show More
Former Sauk Village treasurer gets 36 days in jail for embezzlement, heroin possession
Police: Toddler found passed out on sidewalk after apparent OD
600,000 asthma inhalers recalled
Supt. Eddie Johnson testifies in wrongful death trial of teen fatally shot by police
Police search for carjackers targeting western suburbs
More News
Photos
Carol Stream woman celebrates 110th birthday
3 dead in St. Louis explosion: Boiler thrust through roof crashes into nearby business
Mailman pranked with ridiculously long letter
FBI re-releases dozens of 9/11 Pentagon photos after glitch
More Photos