Holiday gift ideas for kids: Give experiences

Cheryl Leahy joined Windy City LIVE to explain how parents can give gifts of experience to their kids this holiday season. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Cheryl Leahy, a parenting blogger, joined Windy City LIVE to explain how parents can give gifts of experience to their kids this holiday season, instead of toys, clothing and games.

To find out more about Leahy, visit www.alldressedupwithnothingtodrink.com.

A tea party at the Chicago Children's Theatre is the perfect way to kick off your family's holiday festivities. Children of all ages are cordially invited to enjoy a spot of hot cocoa (or tea) at the Beatrix Potter Holiday Tea Party.

To purchase tickets, visit chicagochildrenstheatre.org. Use code WINDY for a $5 discount.

Pearachute, a new app, allows families to participate in multiple activities. Pearachute is running a promotion this holiday season: a free $25 Pearachute gift card with every gift card purchase of $100 or more.

To find out more about the app, visit www.pearachutekids.com.

Build confidence and learn new skills at Goldfish Swim School, which is featuring special holiday packages.

To find out more, visit www.goldfishswimschool.com.
