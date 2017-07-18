WINDY CITY LIVE

Must-have summer beauty gadgets

Beauty expert Milly Almodovar showed off some beauty gadgets that are perfect for summer. (WLS)

The latest gadgets to get that perfect look this summer are here! Beauty expert Milly Almodovar is here with what you need to get rid of acne, apply flawless make-up and brighten that smile.

FOR MORE ON MILLY: beautylogic.blogspot.com/

1.Neutrogena Light Therapy Acne Spot Treatment $19.99
Available at retailers nationwide

2.Michael Todd Beauty Sonicblend Antimicrobial Sonic Makeup Brush $79
www.michaeltoddbeauty.com

3. Amope Pedi Perfect Extra Coarse Electronic Foot File With Diamond Crystals $36.87- $49.99
Available at Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid, Amazon

4. PMD Personal Microderm PRO $199
www.pmdbeauty.com

5. Oralgen NuPearl.12x Advanced Teeth Whitening System $59.95
www.oralgen.com

6. Le Mini Macaron Gel Manicure Kit $35
www.leminimacaron.com
