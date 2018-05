When Meghan Markle walks down the aisle to marry Prince Harry on May 19, she's bound to look fabulous.While royal wedding fans wait to see her look, take a stroll down royal wedding memory lane with these iconic brides.Married: King George VIDate: April 26, 1923Madame Elizabeth Handley-Seymour designed the dress, which Vogue described as "silver lamé embroidered with seed pearls suggesting a medieval Italian robe."Married: Prince PhilipDate: November 20, 1947The current queen wore a long tulle veil and a satin embroidered dress designed by Norman Hartnell. Hartnell cited the Botticelli Renaissance painting "Primavera" as his inspiration, according to Vogue.Married: Antony Armstrong JonesDate: May 6, 1960Though she had the same designer as her sister Elizabeth II, Margaret's dress was made of "acres of masterfully worked white organza with no embellishment at all," according to Vogue.Married: Captain Mark PhillipsDate: Nov. 14, 1973For her wedding, the only daughter of Queen Elizabeth II turned to designer Maureen Baker. The dress had hanging sleeves and embroidery of pearl trelliswork.Married: Prince CharlesDate: July 29, 1981The "People's Princess" wore a Victorian wedding dress with layers of silk taffeta, puffy sleeves and a 25-foot train, designed by David and Elizabeth Emanuel. Vogue wrote that at the time the look "fulfilled the public fantasy of a fairy-tale princess."Married: Prince AndrewDate: July 23, 1986True to the decade, her ivory silk gown, designed by Lindka Cierach , featured padded shoulders. She also had a scooped neck and beading adorning the bodice.Married: Prince WilliamDate: April 29, 2011Her satin and lace gown, designed by Sarah Burton of Alexander McQueen, is estimated to have cost more then $400,000. Marie Claire wrote that the look was so popular that it has been "copied by too many fashion brands to count."