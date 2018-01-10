Father of 3 found fatally shot in Hoffman Estates, police say

A 57-year-old father of three was found fatally shot Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates, police said. (WLS)

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill. (WLS) --
A 57-year-old father of three was found fatally shot Wednesday morning in northwest suburban Hoffman Estates, police said.

Officers found the body of Walter Tarasiuk in the 900-block of Ash Road at around 11:19 a.m. Family said that Tarasiuk had built the home where he was discovered, and had lived there for decades.

Tarasiuk's younger sister stood nearby the scene of the investigation in disbelief. She said her family had just celebrated Christmas at the home, a holiday her brother had worked hard to make special.

Family said Tarasiuk's youngest son was in the home at the time of the shooting.

A spokesperson for the Hoffman Estates Police Department said the shooting appeared to be an isolated incident.
