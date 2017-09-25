FBI releases sketch of person of interest in pipe bomb explosion at East Chicago, Ind. post office

The FBI has released a sketch of a person of interest in a pipe bomb explosion at an East Chicago, Ind. post office. (FBI)

EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WLS) --
The FBI has released a sketch of a person of interest in a pipe bomb explosion at a post office in East Chicago, Ind. earlier this month.

One employee was injured in the explosion at the post office at 901 E. Chicago Ave. at 5:30 p.m. on September 6.

The person of interest is described by the FBI as a white man, about 30 years old, about 6 feet tall, thin build and a clean shaven face. He wore dark-rimmed glasses, black pants with very slender legs, dark vinyl sneakers and a faded black hooded sweatshirt with the hood up. The FBI said the man had a unique walk.

The worker who was hurt in the blast suffered minor injuries. She was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at 1-800-call-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit a top online at tips.fbi.gov.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
explosionpost officeEast Chicago
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Sources say pregnant worker hurt in East Chicago post office explosion
1 injured by explosion in East Chicago post office, officials say
Top Stories
North Korea accuses Trump of declaring war; US says it's not pushing for regime change
4 children hid in closet as mom killed her uncle, police say
NASCAR owner says he'll fire employees who protest; Dale Earnhardt Jr quotes JFK
Woman bitten by snake while out to dinner at steakhouse
Hot dog vendor whose cash was taken by cop given $87K
Anthony Weiner sentenced to 21 months in sexting case
Steelers player who stood for national anthem has top-selling jersey
3 men killed, 36 wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
Show More
Disturbing graffiti found at 2 North Side homes
Tennessee church shooting suspect charged with murder
World War II veteran takes a knee
Coffee from company called 'Death Wish' could cause death
Parents can control teen driver speed with new technology
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: PAWS receives 34 kittens from Hurricane Irma shelters
Puppy stolen from Northbrook animal shelter
PHOTOS: Friday Flyover
PHOTOS: St. Louis sees protests over ex-cop's acquittal
More Photos