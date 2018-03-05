  • BREAKING NEWS WEATHER RADAR: Track the storm with LIVE Doppler 7 MAX
PERSONAL FINANCE

Identity theft tops list of 2017 Illinois consumer complaints, AG says

EMBED </>More Videos

The Illinois Attorney General's office released the top 10 scams targeting residents in 2017, based on the number of complaints they received from consumers. (WLS)

Megan Hickey
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The Illinois Attorney General's office released the top 10 scams targeting residents in 2017, based on the number of complaints they received from consumers.

Identity theft topped the list for the first time in 10 years with 2,511 complaints. Many of those calls included credit card fraud, business data breaches, utility and even government document fraud.

"Over the years we have recovered billions and billions of dollars anywhere from mortgage modification to phone bills," said Attorney General Lisa Madigan. "So if you have a question, have a concern, please call."
Madigan recommends that if something sounds fishy, call for advice.

Below is a full list of the Top 10 Scams of 2017:

1. Identity Theft (credit cards, data breaches, utilities, government document fraud) -- 2,511 complaints
2. Education (student loan debt, loan counseling, for-profit schools) -- 2,399 complaints
3. Consumer Debt (collection agencies, mortgages, banks) -- 2,395 complaints
4. Construction/Home Improvement (remodeling, roofs and gutters, heating and cooling, plumbing) -- 2,113 complaints

5. Telecommunications (cable and satellite TV, telemarketing, cell phones, phone service and repairs) -- 2,031 complaints
6. Promotions/Schemes (phone scams, lottery scams, investment schemes, phishing) -- 2,004 complaints
7. Used Auto Sales (as-is used cars, financing, advertising, warranties) -- 1,728 complaints
8. Internet/Mail Order Products (internet and catalog purchases, TV and radio advertising) -- 1,071 complaints
9. Motor Vehicle/Non-Warranty Repair (collision, engines, oil changes and tune-ups) -- 656 complaints
10. New Auto Sales (financing, defects, advertising) -- 629 complaints
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
financescamsattorney generalconsumer concernslisa madiganChicagoLoopIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Carson's location in Matteson abruptly closes
Yorkville man wins $1 million playing Illinois Lottery scratch-off game
PurePoint Financial recognizes America Saves Week
Chicago woman wins $1 million with scratch-off lotto ticket
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow possible across Chicago area
Chicago teens travel to Parkland to meet with school shooting survivors
Day care workers charged after kids allegedly given Melatonin Gummy Bears
After day of defiance, ex-Trump aide says he'll likely cooperate with Mueller
Florida teacher accused of having sex with student, 14
Police: Man posed as security officer during pair of Gage Park armed robberies
3 injured, including 2 children, in West Elsdon rollover crash
2 children killed when driver hits mom pushing stroller
Show More
Chicago taxi driver charged with kidnapping, sexual abuse
Charity basketball game benefits police families
Man, woman wounded in Avondale shooting
2 new red light cameras in downtown Chicago
Man overpays utility bill for more than 2 decades
More News
Top Video
Chicago teens travel to Parkland to meet with school shooting survivors
Chicago Weather: 1 to 3 inches of slushy snow possible across Chicago area
After day of defiance, ex-Trump aide says he'll likely cooperate with Mueller
Day care workers charged after kids allegedly given Melatonin Gummy Bears
More Video