PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions jackpot is $306 million for Tuesday's drawing

In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. (Gerry Broome/AP)

Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is a whopping $306 million, with a cash option of $185 million.

Jackpots start at $40 million. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1 to 302,575,350

The drawing will be at 10 p.m. Tuesday. If there is no winner, the jackpot will grow for Friday's drawing.

Last Friday's winning numbers were 02 - 10 - 46 - 50 - 56 and the Mega Ball number was 16. There was no jackpot winner.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information, visit: illinoislottery.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Daily Herald: Illinois Secure Choice
Chicago's minimum wage increases to $12 an hour
Anonymous man buys $1 million worth of Toys 'R' Us inventory
Cook County seniors must re-apply for property tax exemptions
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
American tourist killed in Mexico City
CPD officer dies after falling unconscious on duty at Far South Side station
7 CPD sergeants, officers honored for saving women in burning South Shore house
VIDEO: Man harasses woman at Cook County forest preserve, officer under investigation
CPD officer involved in fatal shooting found not guilty in bar brawl case
Thailand cave rescue: All 12 boys, soccer coach rescued
McHenry VFW $2M Queen of Hearts drawing to be held Tuesday
Whole Foods announces its Prime Day deal
Show More
Man pleads guilty to attacking mom with hatchet last Mother's Day weekend
10 volunteer firefighters in North Carolina charged with arson
Chicago ranks low on best worst cities for drivers
Baby prehensile-tailed porcupine, first of its kind, born at Brookfield Zoo
More News