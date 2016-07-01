Mega Millions jackpot is $306 million for Tuesday's drawing

Tuesday night's Mega Millions jackpot is a whopping $306 million, with a cash option of $185 million.
Jackpots start at $40 million. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1 to 302,575,350
The drawing will be at 10 p.m. Tuesday. If there is no winner, the jackpot will grow for Friday's drawing.
Last Friday's winning numbers were 02 - 10 - 46 - 50 - 56 and the Mega Ball number was 16. There was no jackpot winner.
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
For more information, visit: illinoislottery.com
