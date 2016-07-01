PERSONAL FINANCE

Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $375M

In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. (Gerry Broome/AP)

The was now jackpot winner for Friday's $340 million Mega Millions drawing.

The jackpot has now risen to $375 million with a $226 million cash option for Tuesday's drawing.

The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were: 21 - 22 - 39 - 59 - 69 and Mega Ball 2.

Jackpots start at $40 million. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1 to 302,575,350

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

For more information, visit: illinoislottery.com
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotteryu.s. & worldmega millions
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PERSONAL FINANCE
Mega Millions jackpot at $340M for winning numbers drawing Friday
How much would you pay? Chicago woman's interest rate was 145 percent
Macy's data breach targeted online shoppers
Mega Millions jackpot is $306 million for Tuesday's drawing
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Woman killed, man seriously injured in Galewood house fire
Police: Men pose with guns, crash car going wrong way on LSD; suspects at large
U of I student had pellet gun when shot by police, called cops on himself
Man charged with hate crime for harassing woman in Puerto Rico flag shirt appears in court
Police: 4 women raped by man posing as rideshare driver
Good Samaritans who saved dangling toddlers in Hermosa speak out
Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari list Nashville mansion for $8 million
Police warn of attempted strong arm robberies in Humboldt Park
Show More
Video shows cops using coin flip to decide whether to arrest woman
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
CPD Officer Rialmo involved in fight days after acquittal in December bar fight
Armed robbers tie up men, lock them in hot garage
More News