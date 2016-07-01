Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields no winner; lottery jackpot at $375M

The was now jackpot winner for Friday's $340 million Mega Millions drawing.
The jackpot has now risen to $375 million with a $226 million cash option for Tuesday's drawing.
The winning numbers for Friday's drawing were: 21 - 22 - 39 - 59 - 69 and Mega Ball 2.
Jackpots start at $40 million. Overall odds of winning the jackpot 1 to 302,575,350
Mega Millions tickets are sold in 43 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
For more information, visit: illinoislottery.com
