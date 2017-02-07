PERSONAL FINANCE

Michael Jordan's Steak House, InterContinental bar report data breach

Restaurants and bars at 12 InterContinental Hotel Group properties, including in Chicago, reported a data breach involving people who used credit cards from August 2016 to December 2016.

Customers at Michael Jordan's Steak House Chicago, brunch spot Center Court and Eno bar at the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, 505 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, are impacted, according to a statement issued last week by the hotel group.

The hotel chain launched an investigation after reports of unauthorized charges on some payment cards used at the properties. Cards used at the front desk of these properties were not affected.

An investigation of other properties in the Americas region is ongoing, the hotel said.

The hotel hired a cyber security firm that determined that malware was installed on servers that processed payment cards used at restaurants and bars. The malware searched for track data (cardholder name, card number, expiration date, and internal verification code) read from the magnetic stripe of a payment card as it was being routed through the affected server, the hotel said.

To view a full list of impacted restaurants and bars, visit: https://www.ihg.com/content/us/en/customer-care/protecting-our-guests
