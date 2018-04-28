Fire alarms distributed in Englewood as part of 'Sound the Alarm' effort

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 900 lives could be saved each year if all homes had a working smoke alarm. (WLS)

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
Volunteers hit the streets of the Englewood neighborhood Saturday morning to distribute fire alarms to residents.

Nearly 900 lives could be saved each year if all homes had a working smoke alarm, officials said.

The American Red Cross's "Sound the Alarm" campaign seeks to reduce the risk of fires.

Volunteers gathered at Hamilton Park early Saturday to pick up the alarms and get a short training before going to homes in Englewood, starting at about 10 a.m. The fire alarms have 10-year batteries.

From April 28 to May 19, local Red Cross volunteers, the Chicago Fire Department and other local agencies will hold installation events to get smoke detectors into more homes.

The Red Cross says that home fires are the most common disaster the organization responds to and a working smoke alarm cuts the risk of dying in a home fire in half.

For more information visit: www.soundthealarm.org/chicago
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
red crosssmoke alarmhouse firefree stuffChicagoEnglewood
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Red Cross 'Sound the Alarm' event to install free smoke alarms in Chicago area
Top Stories
Mother of 3 found shot to death in Matteson
Man faces federal charge after alleged Gold Coast carjacking spree
R Kelly dropped from 'Love Jam' concert at UIC Pavilion
Terminally ill British boy dies after being taken off life support: Father
Mexican students allegedly dissolved in acid by rapper
Lawyer charged with impersonating judge found dead
Kris Bryant, Ben Zobrist return to lineup for Cubs
MoviePass changes: Fewer movies per month, same movie only once
Show More
Hearing scheduled Saturday in Jason Van Dyke police shooting case
City of Chicago launches summer job and recreation fair for kids, young adults
Police: Suspect shot brother before carjacking spree across Chicago
Stage 4 cancer patient sent to prom, all expenses paid
More News