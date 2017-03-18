HUNGRY HOUND

Middle Eastern joint in Palos Hills takes no short cuts with their shawarma

By
PALOS HILLS, Ill. (WLS) --
There are plenty of Middle Eastern joints in Palos Hills and Bridgeview, but nothing quite like Al-Sufara Grills, which sits almost hidden in the middle of a strip mall.

"What makes this place unique is its Middle Eastern street food at its best. All fresh, made from scratch," said Amer Abdullah, one of the many family members from Al-Sufara.

And it begins with fresh lamb - their specialty - butchered on site, then broken down further, to make an assortment of grilled items, all over hardwood, oak charcoal.

"We're talking kebabs, we're talking shawarma, we're talking hummus, falafel, things like that," he said.

Also an impressive assortment of dips and spreads like hummus and baba gannoush two ways. They marinate chicken overnight, then stack it high every day onto long metal spits, ultimately slow cooking over charcoals for about 12 hours. Same goes for the lamb shawarma, which is either done on the spit or hand-formed into kefta kebabs over the skewers, the places directly over the coals.

Everything is done by hand here, and orders come a couple of ways. Once the shawarma is sliced, you can get it rolled up in lavash with tahini. But then they griddle the outside, and once crisp, slice into wedges, serving it with fries, pickles and olives.
Or, go for a platter, supported by rice of course, then layered with kebabs of all kinds, as well as griddled vegetables and sumac-laced onions.

Even the lavash is charred a bit over the fire, before capping off the hearty platter.

Abdullah said they try to maintain all of their traditions from old country, which means very few time-savers when it comes to cooking the shawarma.

"It is not an electronic machine, so we kind of manage everything by hand the old way," said Abdullah.

The mall that Al-Sufara is in is a little hard to find - right at the corner of 103rd and Harlem. But make your way there, and you'll be rewarded with an unbelievably delicious spread.

In this week's Extra Course, ABC7 food reporter Steve Dolinsky talked about the restaurant's two different styles of baba gannoush, a traditional eggplant spread.

EMBED More News Videos

In this week's Extra Course, ABC 7 food reporter Steve Dolinsky talks about the restaurant's two different styles of baba gannoush, a traditional eggplant spread.

Al-Sufara Grills
7215 W 103rd St., Palos Hills
(708) 576-8420
http://www.alsufaragrills.com/
Related Topics:
foodhungry houndPalos Hills
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HUNGRY HOUND
Extra Course: Baba gannoush at Al-Sufara Grills
Lakeview restaurant puts twist on traditional Italian beefs
Extra Course: Beef Shack's chopped salad
ABC7's Steve Dolinsky finalist for James Beard Award
More hungry hound
FOOD & DRINK
Eat fresh at the Good Food Festival
Trader Joe's burritos recalled for possible plastic pieces in product
Extra Course: Baba gannoush at Al-Sufara Grills
Burger sells for $10,000 in Dubai
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Legendary musician Chuck Berry dead at 90
Illinois hires Oklahoma State's Brad Underwood as new basketball coach
Police warn of Red Line attacks, robberies in Loop
Frenchman who allegedly grabbed soldier's gun at Paris airport shouted 'I'm here to die for Allah:' officials
FBI: Woman robs US Bank in North Center
Delta plane from Chicago runs into snowbank after landing in NY
Man stabbed in chest during fight on CTA bus in Roseland
Show More
Police: Owner sold marijuana wax at Brookfield garden shop
Boeing plans layoffs for May
Man accused of killing New York EMT has 31 prior arrests
Armed robbery in Hinsdale jewelry store caught on camera
Bringing fairy tales to life
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Teen finds 7.44 carat diamond in state park
Snow day at the Shedd: Sea otters frolic in fresh powder
Images from the March 2017 blizzard
PHOTOS: 35 vehicles involved in chain-reaction Kennedy crashes
More Photos