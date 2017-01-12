FOOD & DRINK

Chicago chefs show down at Grilled Cheese Meltdown

For a second year, Time Out Chicago is hosting its Grilled Cheese Meltdown. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
For a second year, Time Out Chicago is hosting its Grilled Cheese Meltdown. Chefs from all over the city are in one place making nothing but grilled cheese!

ABC7's Tracy Butler showed off her grilled cheese making skills with Chef Mark Bires from Jerry's Sandwiches, along with Kris Vire from Time Out Chicago.

If you'd like to check out Time Out Chicago's Grilled Cheese Meltdown, it's going on Sunday, January 15 at Thalia Hall. There are three sessions. Tickets are $27.50 and can be purchased at the door.

