HUNGRY HOUND

Extra Course: Chicken wings at HaiSous

Steve talks about some of the best chicken wings he has ever had at a restaurant. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
In this week's "extra course," - Steve goes back to HaiSous, to talk about some of the best chicken wings he has ever had at the restaurant.

HaiSous

1800 S Carpenter St.
Phone: (312) 702-1303
https://www.haisous.com/
