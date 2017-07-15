Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
HUNGRY HOUND
Extra Course: Chicken wings at HaiSous
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=2217417" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Steve talks about some of the best chicken wings he has ever had at a restaurant. (WLS)
WLS
Saturday, July 15, 2017 12:59PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
In this week's "extra course," - Steve goes back to HaiSous, to talk about some of the best chicken wings he has ever had at the restaurant.
HaiSous
1800 S Carpenter St.
Phone: (312) 702-1303
https://www.haisous.com/
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
food
hungry hound
Chicago
Pilsen
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
HUNGRY HOUND
Pappy's Smokehouse serving St. Louis barbecue at Windy City Smokeout
Hungry Hound Extra Course: St. Louis-style pizza
Italian chef serves up Indian cuisine at Mango Pickle in Edgewater
New bakery in Edgewater specializes in laminated doughs
More hungry hound
FOOD & DRINK
Chicago chefs use local ingredients at Green City Market Chef BBQ
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month without guilt
Pappy's Smokehouse serving St. Louis barbecue at Windy City Smokeout
Hungry Hound Extra Course: St. Louis-style pizza
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Des Plaines, Fox rivers continue to rise as north suburbs brace for more flooding
Emails released Friday show racist, sexist culture in city water dept.
6 dead, 12 wounded in shootings across Chicago since Friday evening
70-year-old fired after trying to stop shoplifters
Driver who left scene of Woodlawn crash sought by police
9-year-old boy killed, man wounded in East Side shooting
Loaded gun discovered in carry-on luggage at Midway
Show More
United Airlines sends rapper ScHoolboy Q's dog to wrong city
NH students design wheelchair for blind kitten
2 charged in murders of 4 Pennsylvania men
3 dead in fire in Honolulu high-rise apartment building
Moon dust collected by Neil Armstrong to be auctioned in NY
More News
Top Video
Chicago chefs use local ingredients at Green City Market Chef BBQ
5th annual USO BBQ for the Troops
Weekend Watch: Illinois' credit rating
Celebrate National Ice Cream Month without guilt
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago