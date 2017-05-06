FOOD & DRINK

EXTRA COURSE: Triano's famous thin crust pizza

EXTRA COURSE: Triano's famous thin crust pizza

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
In this week's Extra Course, ABC7 food reporter Steve Dolinsky talked about Triano's famous thin-crust pizza.

Triano's

6758 W Archer Ave., Chicago
(773) 229-1444
http://trianospizza.com/
