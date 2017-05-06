Today's Top Stories
WATCH NOW
GO
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
TOP VIDEOS
Log in
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
FOOD & DRINK
EXTRA COURSE: Triano's famous thin crust pizza
Email
share
share
tweet
email
EMBED </>
More News Videos
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=1957544" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
EXTRA COURSE: Triano's famous thin crust pizza (WLS)
WLS
By
Steve Dolinsky
Saturday, May 06, 2017 08:26PM
CHICAGO (WLS) --
In this week's Extra Course, ABC7 food reporter Steve Dolinsky talked about Triano's famous thin-crust pizza.
Triano's
6758 W Archer Ave., Chicago
(773) 229-1444
http://trianospizza.com/
Related Topics:
food
hungry hound
pizza
Italian food
Garfield Ridge
Chicago
Email
share
share
tweet
email
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Please enable JavaScript to view comments.
FOOD & DRINK
Triano's Pizza also makes delicious Italian beef
Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, waffles, French toast recalled
KFC releases romance novel for Mother's Day
Chicago restaurant creates 'hottest drink on earth'
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Fire destroys Joliet Township home where toddler was found dead
Search continues for escaped inmate in northwest Indiana
Foster mother charged in baby girl's death in Gary
New details emerge in horrific Penn State fraternity death
Boy, 5, hospitalized after being pulled from Hyatt Regency McCormick Place pool
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
2 dead in shooting, crash in Addison
Show More
Texas Miss Black winner criticized for 'not being black enough'
Car crashes into home in Oak Lawn
Nigeria says 82 Chibok girls free in Boko Haram exchange
Police: Robbers tied up employees in Peotone hold-up
Navy SEAL killed in Somalia identified as a 38-year-old from Maine
More News
Top Video
Goodman Theatre gives away props from past productions
BRAVO! Performing Arts Academy Presents Disney's 'The Lion King'
Fire destroys Joliet Township home where toddler was found dead
Search continues for escaped inmate in northwest Indiana
More Video
Personalize your weather by entering a location.
Sorry, but the location you entered was not found. Please try again.
Sections
Traffic
Watch
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Home
AccuWeather
Traffic
Video
Photos
Apps
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
Northern Suburbs
Western Suburbs
Southern Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer-Business
ABC7 Sports
ESPNChicago.com
Hungry Hound
Disability Issues
Health
Weather Sketchers
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Chicago Proud
Useeit Pics & Video
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
Windy City Live
Live Well Network
LAFF TV
Follow Us
GO
Follow Us
Privacy Policy
Children's Privacy Policy
Your California Privacy Rights
Terms of Use
Interest-Based Ads
Public Inspection File
Copyright © 2017 ABC Inc., WLS-TV Chicago