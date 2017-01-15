Grand reopening of La Grange Italian restaurant

LA GRANGE, Ill. (WLS) --La Buona Vita is bringing a brand new look for 2017 when the La Grange Italian eatery reopens on January 19-20, 2017. New ambiance and dining tables accompany new menu creations from La Buona Vita's "scratch kitchen." The grand reopening will feature a Frank Sinatra tribute band. Owner and Chef, Terry Rempert, visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to give a taste from La Buona Vita's new menu.
La Buona Vita Grand Re-Opening
Date: January 19th & 20th
Hours: 4:00 PM- 11:00 PM
Frank Sinatra Tribute Band - Both Nights
15% off your individual entrée'
Raffle Prizes
Address: 15 Calendar Avenue, La Grange, IL
Phone: (708) 352-1621
Menu: labuonavita.com
Open to the public? Yes
http://www.labuonavita.com
RECIPES:
Red Ravioli Dough
Ingredients:
4 c. semolina
4 c. double 00 flour
1 large egg
c. egg yolks
2 oz. water
2 oz. beet juice
Preparation:
Mix all ingredients in a KitchenAid. Mix until dough is moist and comes together but not sticky to the touch. Do not over mix. Form into a ball and cover with plastic wrap. Let dough rest for an hour.
Cut dough in half and roll until thin enough to put through a pasta roller.
Roll dough to desired thickness. Sprinkle with semolina and set aside.
Repeat with other portion of dough. Spread dough out on a well-floured surface. Brush top with egg wash. Put desired amount of filling on dough leaving enough space to cut and seal the ravioli. Cover with remaining dough, pressing around each ball of filling. Cut with pasta cutter. Cook in salted boiling water for 4-5 minutes.
Egg Wash
Ingredients:
1 large egg
5 drops of water
Preparation:
Mix egg and water together and brush on dough using a dough brush.
Osso Buco Ravioli Filling
Ingredients:
2 veal shanks (about 1 pound each)
1 spring fresh rosemary
1 spring fresh thyme
1 bay leaf
2 cloves garlic
c. vegetable oil
1 small onion diced
1 small carrot diced
1 celery stalk diced
1 Tbsp. tomato paste
1 c. red wine
3 c. chicken stock
3 Tbsp. fresh Italian parsley chopped
Preparation:
Season each veal shank with salt and pepper. Heat oil over medium high heat in a Dutch oven. Heat until smoking. Place seasoned veal shanks in Dutch oven browning on all sides. Remove browned shanks and set aside. In same Dutch oven add onion, carrots and celery and sauté until soft; about 8 minutes. Add tomato paste and mix. Add red wine and cook until reduced about 1 half. Add veal shanks back to Dutch oven. Add chicken stock and bring to boil. Remove from heat, cover and place in a 325 oven and cook for 2 - 2 hours or until tender. When done remove from heat and let cool. Remove veal shanks and shred meat. Remove herbs from the mixture and discard. Blend remaining ingredients in a Cuisinart and mix with shredded meat. Form into desired sized balls and place on dough. Proceed to follow Ravioli Dough Recipe.
Truffle Browned Butter Sauce
Ingredients:
4 Tbsp. unsalted butter
2 Tbsp. truffle oil
1 Tbsp. Italian bread crumbs
Preparation:
Heat oil and butter until slightly brown. Add cooked ravioli and toss in butter mixture. Add bread crumbs. Remove from heat and serve.