Grand reopening of La Grange Italian restaurant

La Buona Vita is bringing a brand new look for 2017 when the La Grange Italian eatery reopens on January 19-20, 2017. New ambiance and dining tables accompany new menu creations from La Buona Vita's "scratch kitchen." The grand reopening will feature a Frank Sinatra tribute band. Owner and Chef, Terry Rempert, visited the ABC 7 State Street Studios to give a taste from La Buona Vita's new menu.January 19th & 20th4:00 PM- 11:00 PMFrank Sinatra Tribute Band - Both Nights15% off your individual entrée'Raffle Prizes15 Calendar Avenue, La Grange, IL(708) 352-1621labuonavita.comYesIngredients:4 c. semolina4 c. double 00 flour1 large eggc. egg yolks2 oz. water2 oz. beet juicePreparation:Mix all ingredients in a KitchenAid. Mix until dough is moist and comes together but not sticky to the touch. Do not over mix. Form into a ball and cover with plastic wrap. Let dough rest for an hour.Cut dough in half and roll until thin enough to put through a pasta roller.Roll dough to desired thickness. Sprinkle with semolina and set aside.Repeat with other portion of dough. Spread dough out on a well-floured surface. Brush top with egg wash. Put desired amount of filling on dough leaving enough space to cut and seal the ravioli. Cover with remaining dough, pressing around each ball of filling. Cut with pasta cutter. Cook in salted boiling water for 4-5 minutes.Ingredients:1 large egg5 drops of waterPreparation:Mix egg and water together and brush on dough using a dough brush.Ingredients:2 veal shanks (about 1 pound each)1 spring fresh rosemary1 spring fresh thyme1 bay leaf2 cloves garlicc. vegetable oil1 small onion diced1 small carrot diced1 celery stalk diced1 Tbsp. tomato paste1 c. red wine3 c. chicken stock3 Tbsp. fresh Italian parsley choppedPreparation:Season each veal shank with salt and pepper. Heat oil over medium high heat in a Dutch oven. Heat until smoking. Place seasoned veal shanks in Dutch oven browning on all sides. Remove browned shanks and set aside. In same Dutch oven add onion, carrots and celery and sauté until soft; about 8 minutes. Add tomato paste and mix. Add red wine and cook until reduced about 1 half. Add veal shanks back to Dutch oven. Add chicken stock and bring to boil. Remove from heat, cover and place in a 325 oven and cook for 2 - 2 hours or until tender. When done remove from heat and let cool. Remove veal shanks and shred meat. Remove herbs from the mixture and discard. Blend remaining ingredients in a Cuisinart and mix with shredded meat. Form into desired sized balls and place on dough. Proceed to follow Ravioli Dough Recipe.Ingredients:4 Tbsp. unsalted butter2 Tbsp. truffle oil1 Tbsp. Italian bread crumbsPreparation:Heat oil and butter until slightly brown. Add cooked ravioli and toss in butter mixture. Add bread crumbs. Remove from heat and serve.