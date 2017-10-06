  • BREAKING NEWS WATCH LIVE: Police deliver update on Las Vegas mass shooting... NOW
Leon's Bar-B-Q to open new restaurant next month

A well-known Chicago businessman, civic leader, and owner of Leon's, stopped by WCL Friday to share some history, some BBQ and some news. (WLS)

CHICAGO --
Dr. Leon Finney, Jr. is a well-known Chicago businessman, civic leader, and owner of Leon's, stopped by WCL Friday to share some history, some BBQ and some news.

On Monday we were talking about the story of Denzel Washington coming to the South Side looking for a BBQ place. He stopped at an older woman's home to ask, and he was talking about Leon's Bar-B-Q! Val went on to tell the story of how she has never had Leon's, so they had to be invited in!

Plus, they brought food for the entire studio audience!!!

The family's restaurants closed in 2011 - but once again you'll be able to taste the great BBQ from Leon's - because they are opening a new restaurant:

The Grand OPENING of LEON'S Bar-B-Q Restaurant will be on Thanksgiving Eve...

November 22, 2017

1528 EAST 63RD STREET
Owners:
Dr. Leon D. Finney, Jr. &
Kristin Finney-Cooke
