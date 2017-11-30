FOOD & DRINK

Microbreweries on rise in DuPage County

More microbreweries are opening up in DuPage County (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
With the goal of making DuPage County a brewery destination, more microbreweries are opening up in the area.

The demographics of the "craft" beer consumer are perfect for the makeup of the industry in DuPage County, brewers say. Many breweries welcome families, dogs and food trucks. Some brewers even described it as the modern day country club.

Red Arrow Taproom in Elmhurst, Church Street Brew in Itasca, Alter Brewing Company in Downers Grove, and Two Brothers Brewing Company and Tap House in Warrenville are just a few examples of new breweries.

Joseph Tota, the owner of Red Arrow Taproom, stopped by ABC7 to discuss the trend. To learn more, click here.
