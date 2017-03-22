Portillo's lemon cake fan asks for help finding beloved treat

CHICAGO (WLS) --Portillo's just made a Chicago native's dessert dreams come true. This all started about a month ago.
A man said he fondly remembers eating a lemon cake at Portillo's when he was a kid, but the cake disappeared from the menu about five years ago.
So he posted to Reddit, offering $300 to anyone who could get him one of those cakes. It quickly went viral, with other people sharing their memories of the treat.
Portillo's just came through. They baked a lemon cake just for him, free of charge.
But the man isn't stopping. He started and online petition to have Portillo's put the lemon cake back on the menu.
