FOOD & DRINK

Portillo's lemon cake fan asks for help finding beloved treat

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Portillo's just made a Chicago native's dessert dreams come true. This all started about a month ago.

A man said he fondly remembers eating a lemon cake at Portillo's when he was a kid, but the cake disappeared from the menu about five years ago.

So he posted to Reddit, offering $300 to anyone who could get him one of those cakes. It quickly went viral, with other people sharing their memories of the treat.

Portillo's just came through. They baked a lemon cake just for him, free of charge.

But the man isn't stopping. He started and online petition to have Portillo's put the lemon cake back on the menu.

CLICK HERE to sign the petition.
