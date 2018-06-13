FOOD & DRINK

Taco Bell free Doritos Locos taco day June 13 follows NBA 2018 Championship

You can get a free Doritos Locos Taco Wednesday and it's all thanks to the Golden State Warriors!

At the start of the NBA Finals, Taco Bell promised a free taco for every customer if a road team beat a home team during the series.

The Golden State Warriors accomplished that twice against the Cleveland Cavaliers on their way to another championship.

Visit any Taco Bell between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday and ask for a free Doritos Locos Taco.

No purchase is necessary.
