Taste Talks return to Chicago

Some of the top culinary creators in the world are heading back to Chicago for the 4th Annual Taste Talks. (WLS)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Some of the top culinary creators in the world are heading back to Chicago for the 4th Annual Taste Talks. The three-day food and drink festival runs from October 6-8, 2017 at venues across the city. The theme for this year's event is "the future of taste." locals can experience interactive panel discussions & tastings at Revival Food Hall, underground dinners and parties! On Sunday, a celebrity chef cookout is the grand finale featuring some of the nation's top chefs teaming up with food-loving notables such as Andrew Zimmern from Travel Channel's Bizarre Foods! Tickets for the events start at just $49. The director of programming for Taste Talks, Brian Quinn, and the chef and owner of Mi Tocaya Antojería, Diana Dávila, joined ABC 7 live from Revival Food Hall to talk about the weekend full of tasty events.

Event: Taste Talks
Date: October 6-8, 2017
Hours: Saturday 10/7 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m., plus dinner from 6-9 p.m.) and Sunday 10/8 (12 - 5 p.m.)
Address: Revival Food Hall - 125 South Clark Street, Chicago (Saturday - Conference, 10 am - 5pm); Fulton Market Kitchen - 311 N. Sangamon, Chicago (Saturday evening - Family Dinner, 6-9 p.m.) Palmer Square in Logan Square - 3000-3200 W. Palmer Blvd, Chicago (between Kedzie Ave and Humboldt Blvd) (Sunday - All Star BBQ, 12 - 5 p.m.)

Admission:
Conference Pass - $99 (only Saturday brunch and all-day conference panels)

Family Dinner - $79 (Saturday evening, 6-9 p.m. at Fulton Market Kitchen)
All-Star Cookout - $49 (Sessions at 12 noon or 2:30 p.m.-Sunday)
Foodie Pass - $129 (Saturday brunch, all-day conference panels & Sunday Cookout)
All-Access Pass - $299 (the "Kitchen Sink" of passes includes Opening Party-Friday, Brunch, All-Day Conference Panels & Dinner- Saturday & Cookout & After-Party-Sunday)

Visit www.chicago.tastetalks.com for more info and to purchase tickets. All tickets must be purchased in advance.
Links: www.chicago.tastetalks.com. Twitter, Facebook and Instagram: @TasteTalks

Mi Tocaya Antojeria:
www.mitocaya.com
Facebook & Instagram: @mitocaya
