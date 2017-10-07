Taste Talks return to Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) --Some of the top culinary creators in the world are heading back to Chicago for the 4th Annual Taste Talks. The three-day food and drink festival runs from October 6-8, 2017 at venues across the city. The theme for this year's event is "the future of taste." locals can experience interactive panel discussions & tastings at Revival Food Hall, underground dinners and parties! On Sunday, a celebrity chef cookout is the grand finale featuring some of the nation's top chefs teaming up with food-loving notables such as Andrew Zimmern from Travel Channel's Bizarre Foods! Tickets for the events start at just $49. The director of programming for Taste Talks, Brian Quinn, and the chef and owner of Mi Tocaya Antojería, Diana Dávila, joined ABC 7 live from Revival Food Hall to talk about the weekend full of tasty events.
Event: Taste Talks
Date: October 6-8, 2017
Hours: Saturday 10/7 (10 a.m. - 5 p.m., plus dinner from 6-9 p.m.) and Sunday 10/8 (12 - 5 p.m.)
Address: Revival Food Hall - 125 South Clark Street, Chicago (Saturday - Conference, 10 am - 5pm); Fulton Market Kitchen - 311 N. Sangamon, Chicago (Saturday evening - Family Dinner, 6-9 p.m.) Palmer Square in Logan Square - 3000-3200 W. Palmer Blvd, Chicago (between Kedzie Ave and Humboldt Blvd) (Sunday - All Star BBQ, 12 - 5 p.m.)
Admission:
Conference Pass - $99 (only Saturday brunch and all-day conference panels)
Family Dinner - $79 (Saturday evening, 6-9 p.m. at Fulton Market Kitchen)
All-Star Cookout - $49 (Sessions at 12 noon or 2:30 p.m.-Sunday)
Foodie Pass - $129 (Saturday brunch, all-day conference panels & Sunday Cookout)
All-Access Pass - $299 (the "Kitchen Sink" of passes includes Opening Party-Friday, Brunch, All-Day Conference Panels & Dinner- Saturday & Cookout & After-Party-Sunday)
Visit www.chicago.tastetalks.com for more info and to purchase tickets. All tickets must be purchased in advance.
Visit www.chicago.tastetalks.com for more info and to purchase tickets. All tickets must be purchased in advance.
