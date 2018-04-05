If you love to travel and take pictures of food, this might be your dream job.
Noosa is hiring five ''flavor finders'' to inspire the yogurt company's next flavor. Those who are chosen will be given a $2,000 stipend to travel and share photos of food in hopes of inspiring the next flavor. They'll also travel to the company's farm in Bellvue, Colorado at the beginning of the gig, which lasts from May 7 to September 1.
The company said they're looking for people who love food, have a sense of adventure and take great food photos.
To apply, share a photo of food that you think would inspire your dream flavor. Then post it to Instagram or Twitter while tagging @noosayoghurt and using the hashtag #flavorfindercontest. Or you can just apply on the company's website.
The contest ends April 20.
foodjobstravelphotographysocial mediau.s. & world
