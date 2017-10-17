Girl, 9, crushed to death by 325-pound cousin after being hit with ruler, pipe: cops

(Escambia County Jail)

PENSACOLA, Fla. --
A 325-pound Florida woman is charged with killing her 9-year-old cousin by sitting on the child as punishment.

Veronica Green Posey, 64, was arrested and charged with homicide and cruelty toward a child, The Pensacola News Journal reported. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office report identified Posey as the girl's cousin.

Paramedics and deputies responded to the family's Pensacola home following a 911 call Saturday. Posey told deputies she sat on Dericka Lindsay as discipline "for being out of control."

During the punishment, Dericka told Posey and two other adult relatives, who are identified in the report as the girl's parents, that she couldn't breathe. When Posey got up, Dericka wasn't breathing. Authorities said Posey called 911 and started CPR on the child.

The arrest report said Grace Joan Smith, 69, and James Edmund Smith, are charged with child neglect.

Grace Smith called Posey, who is her niece, to her house to help with disciplining the girl, according to the report. She told investigators that Posey hit the girl with a ruler and metal pipe before the child ran to an armchair.

James Smith told investigators that Posey sat on the girl for about 10 minutes before she complained she couldn't breathe. She stayed on the chair for an additional two minutes before getting up, he said.

Mike Carroll, secretary of the Florida Department of Children and Families, issued a statement that called the child's death "appalling." He said the agency will work with the sheriff's office to hold those responsible for her death accountable.

"As the family has a prior interaction with the child welfare system, a thorough quality assurance review will be conducted to review all prior interactions this family has had with the child welfare system," the statement said.

Posey was released Monday on $125,000 bail. The Smiths remained in jail, with Grace Smith's bond set at $75,000 and James Smith's bond at $50,000. Escambia County jail records didn't list an attorney for Posey or the Smiths.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
u.s. & worldchild deathchild killedchild abuseFlorida
Load Comments
Top Stories
Authorities: Mom charged with DUI in Aurora pond crash left boy in SUV
Court photos show 8-year-old boy's battered body
Cubs take on Dodgers at Wrigley Field in NLCS Game 3
Bodies, believed to be hikers missing since July, found embracing
Woman accused of slapping boyfriend with bacon
CTU President Karen Lewis recovering from stroke
Teacher tells Spanish-speaking student to 'speak American'
Parents of 5 killed in motorcycle crash
Show More
IL couple charged after small arsenal found in motel room
Ex-hostage held 5 years explains why he had kids in captivity
2 aviation cops who dragged doctor off United flight fired
Aurora man charged with soliciting child pornography
More News
Photos
Chicago area woman celebrates 111th birthday
Woman searching for 'guardian angel' who returned lost wallet
Friday Flyover: Conant High School
Friday Flyover: Portage High School
More Photos