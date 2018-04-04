Good Samaritans credited with pulling man from burning car in Aurora

Good Samaritans came to the rescue of a 34-year-old man inside a burning vehicle last Saturday in Aurora. (Aurora police)

Two good Samaritans are being credited with saving a man from a burning car in Aurora last Saturday.

The single-car crash occurred at about 12:12 a.m. in the 1600-block of East New York Street, police said.

Police said 58-year-old Jose Martinez, who lives across the street from where the crash occurred, pulled the 34-year-old man out of the car. A second man, 29-year-old Devin Johnson, then pulled the victim further from the burning car.

Aurora police posted dashcam video of the crash, showing the 34-year-old man being pulled from the car.


The 34-year-old was charged with DUI and several traffic offenses. He was hospitalized after suffering burns and other non-life threatening injuries.

"To say Jose's actions were heroic and brave are an understatement. Had he not taken immediate action, the driver would not have lived. Devin should also be commended for assuring the man was out of harm's way. Outstanding job, gentlemen," Aurora police said on Facebook.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
good samaritancrashDUIdui crashrescueAurora
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Alleged YouTube shooter told family members she 'hated' the company
Man shot by U of C police
Teen girl sold to sex trafficker for $250 before murder, prosecutors say
Teen convicted of killing Endia Martin in 2014 to be sentenced Wednesday
Memphis commemorating MLK on 50th anniversary of his assassination
2 bodies found in New Chicago home under investigation
Strong winds destroy hangar near Hobby Airport in Houston
Chicago Weather: Light snow creates slick roads
Show More
Influenza B: Different strain of flu hits Chicago area
Woman accused of shooting man on FB Live appears in court
3 killed in Bellwood ambulance crash ID'd
1 dead, 1 injured after pedestrians struck in Avondale parking lot
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Snowstorm hits Chicago area
Fatal 8-vehicle crash closes intersection near Congress and Wells
SURVIVORS: The women who confronted sexual predator Larry Nassar
Chicago is home to America's top luxury hotel, TripAdvisor says
More Photos