Good Samaritans credited with pulling man from burning car in Aurora

Two good Samaritans are being credited with saving a man from a burning car in Aurora last Saturday.The single-car crash occurred at about 12:12 a.m. in the 1600-block of East New York Street, police said.Police said 58-year-old Jose Martinez, who lives across the street from where the crash occurred, pulled the 34-year-old man out of the car. A second man, 29-year-old Devin Johnson, then pulled the victim further from the burning car.Aurora police posted dashcam video of the crash, showing the 34-year-old man being pulled from the car.The 34-year-old was charged with DUI and several traffic offenses. He was hospitalized after suffering burns and other non-life threatening injuries."To say Jose's actions were heroic and brave are an understatement. Had he not taken immediate action, the driver would not have lived. Devin should also be commended for assuring the man was out of harm's way. Outstanding job, gentlemen," Aurora police said on Facebook.