800 St. Charles students miss school, stomach flu suspected

About 800 students at St. Charles East High School missed school on Monday, many of them reporting that they were ill with symptoms of the stomach flu, a school official said.Administrators were working to contact students' parents to determine which students missed class due to illness.The school postponed a Saturday night boys' basketball game because many of the players were ill, said Jim Blaney, a spokesman for St. Charles Community Unit School District 303.Over the weekend, school officials ordered a thorough cleaning of the school. On Monday, school was released at 2 p.m. for another cleaning.School officials said they were working closely with the Kane County Health Department,The school has 2,000 total students. When asked about the possibility of food poisoning, Blaney said many of the students brought lunch from home last week.In a Facebook message on Sunday, the district said: "As some of you are all too well aware, a stomach virus is making the rounds in our community and is affecting several students who attend our schools. We have been in close contact with the Kane County Health Department over the weekend for guidance and information and, our grounds and custodial staff have been making sure our schools have been thoroughly cleaned in preparation for the return of the students tomorrow, Monday, January 9. As always, in consideration of others, we ask that students who are ill stay home. Please understand this virus is present in the entire community, it is not just affecting students in our schools. We also remind everyone to make sure they practice good hygiene habits such as frequently washing your hands, covering your mouth when coughing, stay hydrated, and get the proper amount of rest."